E Be Like Say God Want Punish Una Mama? Wizkid Slams Sound City

by Eyitemi Majeed
Wizkid
Afro Music Star Wizkid

Multi-award Nigerian singer Wizkid real name Ayo Balogun has taken to his Twitter handle to slam music station, Sound City.

In a now-deleted tweet, the singer wrote: ‘Soundcity be like God one punish una mama.’

Although it remains unknown what happened between the popular singer and the music station, his fans have been reacting by asking him to censor his choice of words, especially on social media.

Read Also: Alleged Pregnancy: Wizkid’s Fan Slams Davido For Arresting Ladies Who Accused Him

Some even said he deleted the post because of the backlash from his fans.

He wrote:

Tags from the story
Soundcity, wizkid
0

You may also like

Dangote appeals to Nigerians for favour ( Read full story )

Pandemonium As Fans Dig DJ Arafat’s Corpse To Confirm He Is The One (Disturbing Video)

Where was Mbaka when Buhari’s herdsmen kinsmen killed Catholic priests and parishioners – Reno Omokri

Odion Ighalo

#AFCON2019: ”Ighalo can’t even pass Jamb and you want him to pass the ball” – Nigerians Lambasts Striker

Peruzzi

“Get well soon” – Peruzzi responds to rape allegations against him

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Reportedly Gifted A Private Jet By Members Of His Church

They are a league of extraordinary gentlemen – Actress Joke Silva celebrates APC’s win

Meet Nigerian female student who had nine A1 in WAEC (photos)

Do you have 24hrs of electricity supply in your area, according to Fashola? What some Nigerians are saying

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *