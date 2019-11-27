E Be Like Say God Want Punish Una Mama? Wizkid Slams Sound City

Multi-award Nigerian singer Wizkid real name Ayo Balogun has taken to his Twitter handle to slam music station, Sound City.

In a now-deleted tweet, the singer wrote: ‘Soundcity be like God one punish una mama.’

Although it remains unknown what happened between the popular singer and the music station, his fans have been reacting by asking him to censor his choice of words, especially on social media.

Some even said he deleted the post because of the backlash from his fans.

He wrote: