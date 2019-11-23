Three Abducted Kids Rescued At Point Of Sale In Anambra

Three children believed to be victims of child trafficking have been rescued by the Anambra State Police Command.

It was gathered that the children were rescued at Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government Area by police officers who also arrested two women nabbed in the act.

Anambra State’s Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the arrest of the women said the trafficked children were all males aged between one to five years.

He added that the suspects will be charged to court after investigation has been concluded.

According to the official statement, it reads: “Today at about 1:30 p.m., following intelligence report, detectives attached to Ogidi Division arrested two female suspects at Nkpor in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

They were arrested with three kids, all males, whose ages range between one and five years respectively.

Suspects were negotiating on how to sell the children alleged to have been stolen/trafficked from Enugu-Otu village in Anambra East LGA of Anambra State.”

