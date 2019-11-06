‘You Have Been Struggling Since You Started’ – Reekado Banks Blasts R2TV Station

Nigerian artiste, Reekado Banks has replied a TV station who tried to drag him and Tekno.

The artist, who spoke for himself, described the TV station as ‘struggling’ since they started operations’.

The TV station, R2TV had compared Bankz and Tekno as they tagged both artistes as struggling artists.

The station wrote: “Be sincere: Reekado Banks Vs Tekno, who is currently struggling with their career?”

Replying to them, the artiste wrote: “Lol I’m doing fine. Bother about your station you’ve been struggling since you started.”

See The Post Here: