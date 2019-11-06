‘You Have Been Struggling Since You Started’ – Reekado Banks Blasts R2TV Station

by Michael Isaac
Reekado Banks
Nigerian Singer Reekado Banks

Nigerian artiste, Reekado Banks has replied a TV station who tried to drag him and Tekno.

The artist, who spoke for himself, described the TV station as ‘struggling’ since they started operations’.

The TV station, R2TV had compared Bankz and Tekno as they tagged both artistes as struggling artists.

READ ALSO – ‘Always Keep People Updated About Your Movement, SARS Are Kidnappers And Armed Robbers’ – Reekado Bankz

The station wrote: “Be sincere: Reekado Banks Vs  Tekno, who is currently struggling with their career?”

Replying to them, the artiste wrote: “Lol I’m doing fine. Bother about your station you’ve been struggling since you started.”

See The Post Here:

Reekado Banks
Twitter Post
Tags from the story
R2TV, Reekado Banks, Tekno
1

You may also like

Recovered money from Justice Sylvester Ngwuta to be deposited in CBN

ELOY Awards 2016 Best Dressed Celebrities

Here’s the real reason why people are fighting Buhari – Garbu Shehu

Floyd Mayweather’s 5 Most Expensive Cars That Will Buy Wizkid

6 Facts to know about Nigeria at the Paralympics

“I have been in pain since news broke that hazard is now a Madrid player But Here Is How I Would Cure Myself” – IK Ogbonna

Three senior Prisons officers suspended by Civil Defence over release of ex-Gov. Ngilari

5 Things PDP Has To Say About Aregbesola’s Hijab Policy

Dad hires strippers to perform at his son’s 12th birthday party (Photos+Video)

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *