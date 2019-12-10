Abacha Loot: FG Disburses N24m To Abuja Community

by Valerie Oke
Abacha
Late Gen Sani Abacha

The Federal Government has disbursed over N24 million of recovered Abacha loot to 2, 426 beneficiaries in Kuje Area Council, KAC, of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The disbursement which was done on Monday, is reportedly for November and December cash transfer payments, under the National Cash Transfer scheme in the Presidency.

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investments, Maryam Uwais, represented by Head of Operations, National Cash Transfer Office, NCTO, Binta Isah Ismail, said the disbursement was part of marking the World Anti-corruption Day.

Read Also: Buhari Needs To Apologise To Nigerians For Saying Abacha Didn’t Loot – Femi Falana

According to the presidential aide, the disbursement is from the $322.5 million loot recovered from the late Head of State, Gen Sani Abacha, by the Federal Government.

“Uwais said today is a special day. We are marking World Anti-Corruption Day. For us at NCTO the recovered loot that is being used to eradicate poverty of poor Nigerians. This is one of the councils in Nigeria, the Kuje Area Council we have over 8, 000 beneficiaries. We are covering three Area Councils including Kuje, Abaji and Kwali.

“Here we have over 200 communities cumulatively who are benefiting the modality of the programme has been transparent based the national register where beneficiaries were targeted that contextualize what poverty really means.

“They come to receive their payment every two months which is N10, 000, and out of that we do verification every time they present themselves before payment is made. The beneficiaries also count the money to be sure they have been paid the right amount.”

 

