Nigerians Now Enjoy Fresh, Healthy Rice Since Border Closure: Rice Farmers

The Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, RIFAN, has said that Nigerians now enjoy fresh and healthy rice since the land borders in the country were closed.

This declaration was made by the National President of RIFAN, Aminu Goronyo, in Jalingo on Monday.

He said, “Nigerians today are eating fresh and healthy rice instead of those smuggled into the country.

“We now consume fresh rice from the farm to the mill, and from the mill straight to the market. ”

He added that “the decision to shut our land borders by our president is very painful but had to be made as a patriotic Nigerian and lover of the younger generation.

“The younger generation is the ones to benefit from this and that is why I urge everyone to support this initiative, so as to lay a solid foundation that this country can comfortably rely upon.”

Describing Taraba as ‘Nigeria’s rice house’, he said, “Taraba has the potential to feed entire West Africa including Nigeria with rice if properly utilized.

“This is why I decided to visit Taraba after RIFAN met with the Development Finance Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, on the commencement of 2019 dry season farming on Saturday so that we can start sending inputs to our farmers here.”