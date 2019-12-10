Nigerians Now Enjoy Fresh, Healthy Rice Since Border Closure: Rice Farmers

by Valerie Oke
Exclusive :- No Pain, No Gain – Inside The Hard Life Of Lagos Hard Labourers
Alaburu Carrying Two Bags of Rice at Daleko Market, Mushin

The Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, RIFAN, has said that Nigerians now enjoy fresh and healthy rice since the land borders in the country were closed.

This declaration was made by the National President of RIFAN, Aminu Goronyo, in Jalingo on Monday.

He said, “Nigerians today are eating fresh and healthy rice instead of those smuggled into the country.

Read Also: Border Closure Hasn’t Affected My Rice Consumption: Doyin Okupe

“We now consume fresh rice from the farm to the mill, and from the mill straight to the market. ”

He added that “the decision to shut our land borders by our president is very painful but had to be made as a patriotic Nigerian and lover of the younger generation.

“The younger generation is the ones to benefit from this and that is why I urge everyone to support this initiative, so as to lay a solid foundation that this country can comfortably rely upon.”

Describing Taraba as ‘Nigeria’s rice house’, he said, “Taraba has the potential to feed entire West Africa including Nigeria with rice if properly utilized.

“This is why I decided to visit Taraba after RIFAN met with the Development Finance Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, on the commencement of 2019 dry season farming on Saturday so that we can start sending inputs to our farmers here.”

Tags from the story
Border Closure, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria
0

You may also like

OMG!!!! Father kills his five-day-old baby for the weirdest reason ( Read his reasons )

Bishop David Oyedepo Tops Forbes List Of Richest Pastors In The World, Net Worth $150M

125 Students Expelled From Unilag For ‘Misconduct’

Dino Melaye Caught Holidaying with Woman in London Hotel (Photo)

Presidency explains why service chiefs attended Buhari’s ‘next level’ campaign launch

Innoson Motors Denies Reports Of Halting Operations

19 people killed as Islamist sect attack in Somali hotel

Real Madrid set to construct an academy in Rivers State

DSS Allegedly Attempts To Rearrest Sowore (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *