Actor, John Dumelo Calls For Legalization Of Polygamy In Ghana

Popular Ghanian actor, John Dumelo has decided to shake a major table as he advocates that polygamy should be legalised.

According to reports, there is a law in Ghana that makes marrying more than one wife a crime.

The actor who is vying for political post is calling that the law be repealed.

According to the actor, most African men have side chicks despite being married, hence it is time to legalise their status.

The actor went on to also advocate that polyandry should be legalized.

See his post below: