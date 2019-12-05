Senate Will Not Pass Hate Speech Bill: Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has said the Senate won’t pass the proposed anti-free speech bills.

Lawan made the disclosure in response to a detailed written protest letter against the hate speech bill and anti-social media bill before the senate by the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA.

This statement is coming following the public outcry that greeted the hate speech bill.

According to the lawmaker, legislators have listened to the cry of the Nigerian populace and will not go forward with the proposed bill.