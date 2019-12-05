Sowore’s Mother Appeals To Buhari, DSS To Release Her Son

Mrs. Esther Kehinde Sowore, the mother of the #RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore, has appealed to President Buhari and the Department of State Services (DSS) to release her son since he has fulfilled his bail conditions.

Despite being ordered to be released by court rulings, the former presidential candidate has not been released by the DSS.

Mrs. Esther called on all Nigerian mothers to speak out as all her son wanted was a good future for the Nigerian child.

She said her son will not run away because he is not a criminal.

