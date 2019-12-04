They Are Not Hanging Killers, They Want To Hang ‘Hate’ Speakers? Oyedepo On Hate Speech Bill

The founder of the Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has lambasted the sponsors of the controversial hate speech bill.

Oyedepo, while reacting to the hate speech bill being legislated upon by the Senate, said while the government has failed to meet the expectation of the people, they have decided to frustrate those who speak against them.

Speaking at 2019 Shiloh, an annual event of the church, Oyedepo said, “If the road is bad, they cannot say the road is bad? You cannot silence a prophet. ”

“Let’s join hands together and evil shall not prevail.” He mocked the government saying it fails to act against those he considered as killers, but wants to deal with those speaking out.

Oyedepo described the bill as dead on arrival, and as one of the craziest ideas ever in Nigeria.

“I don’t know if anyone loves Nigeria more than I do. Imagine they are not hanging killers, they want to hang ‘hate’ speakers? “Anyway, that is dead already if the wicked will not stop his wickedness, God will stop his wickedness,” Oyedepo said.