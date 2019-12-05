Plans Underway To Upturn Makinde’s Victory At Supreme Court: PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in South West has alleged that plans by the presidency are underway to upturn the victory of the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, at the Supreme Court.

According to the PDP, Makinde defeated the APC in Oyo state during the last governorship election in the state, and that he won twenty-eight local government areas while APC won in only five.

The meeting was attended by top PDP members like the Deputy National Chairman, Yemi Akinwonmi; Vice Chairman of the PDP, Northwest, Senator Ibrahim Kazaure; National Vice Chairman, PDP, Southwest, Dr. Eddy Olafeso; a PDP Chieftain, Dr. Doyin Okupe and former Aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode. Others include the Chief of Staff to the Oyo state governor, Chief Bisi Ilaka, and a PDP leader in Ogun, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, among others.

The PDP said the Court of Appeal’s judgement on Makinde’s victory was nothing but “judicial anarchy” which created confusion that still persists.

It said, “We wish to re-emphasize and place firmly in public view that the PDP roundly defeated the APC in Oyo state during the last governorship election, winning in twenty-eight local government areas while APC won in only five.”

“The only judgement that can remain consistent with the electoral desires of the people of that state is that which confirms the victory of the PDP in that election. Adedibu and APC’s direct evidence at the State Election Petition Tribunal, even if acceded to, cannot harm or injure the outcome of the election,” it added.