APC Lauds Appeal Court Ruling On Makinde, Adelabu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has hailed the ruling of a Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, for setting aside the judgement of the election petition tribunal.

In a statement signed by its Assistant Publicity Secretary, Ayobami Adejumo which was made available to newsmen on Monday in Ibadan, the party said that “the good people of the state would still have to wait for the final adjudication on the case.”

According to reports, the APC was reacting to a verdict of the Appellate Court given on Monday in a case between its governorship candidate, Adebayo Adelabu and PDP’s Seyi Makinde.

“The Court of Appeal found that the Judgement of the Lower Tribunal, which dismissed the petition of the APC’s gubernatorial candidate, Adelabu, challenging the election of Makinde in the election of March 9, 2019, was perverse and therefore set the Judgement aside,” it said.

“It regretted that the good people of the state would still have to wait for the final adjudication on the case before their candidate could reclaim his mandate.”

“The verdict given on Monday was unambiguous, apt and sound enough to convince any informed mind about the genuineness of our claim that Makinde’s declaration as the winner of the March 9 poll was done by INEC in error.

“The results announced were ridiculously inflated and there is no way such conspiracy could stand the test of proper scrutiny as this was just confirmed by the Appellate Court.

Read Also: I Am Still The Governor: Seyi Makinde Reacts To Appeal Court Ruling

“We use this opportunity to salute the court for living up to its responsibility as the last hope of the common man,” it said.

“Obviously, the next line of action is for us as a party and our gubernatorial hopeful to approach the Supreme Court for the perfection of the landmark verdict delivered by the Court of Appeal today.

“And by the special Grace of God, we shall obtain a favourable judgment from the Apex Court as only this would lend credence to the fact Nigeria’s democratic practice is premised on free and fair elections as well as the rule of law,” the party said.