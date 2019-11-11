I Am Still The Governor – Seyi Makinde Reacts To Appeal Court Ruling

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, has reacted to an appeal court ruling that Makinde did not secure majority of lawful votes in the March 9 governorship election.

The governor called on his supporters to remain calm, adding that he is still the governor of the state as no judge has ruled against him.

Adebayo Adelabu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had headed to the tribunal after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the election.

Adelabu had asked the tribunal to set aside Makinde’s victory and order a fresh election but the tribunal dismissed panel his appeal.

He, therefore, headed to the appeal court which on Monday ruled that Makinde did not secure majority of lawful votes in the election, saying the exercise was marred by over-voting and failure to comply with the provision of electoral act.

The appeal court didn’t sack the governor neither did it order a fresh election.

The pronouncement sparked jubilation in the camp of Adelabu, saying that their candidate had been declared winner of the election.

However, in a statement, Makinde admonished the APC not to mislead the public.

Read Also: I Sold Bread For 13 Years Of My Life: Governor Makinde

“It is premature for anyone to wish that a landslide victory can just be upturned. Although, they may wish that such happens, but it won’t ever happen. The mandate was freely given to him by the good people of Oyo State. ”

“There is really nothing to worry about because, all they, the opposition are planning is already in the public… the judiciary is credible and won’t allow itself to be used against the will of the Oyo State.

“I urge you all to go about your normal businesses, we won’t be distracted in our quest to make Oyo State, a model State where good governance and leadership will be the order of the day.”