Borno Monarch Bans Commercial Sex Workers From Community



Kyari El-Kanemi, Shehu of Bama in Borno state, has banned commercial sex workers in his province, in order to enhance peace.

Abba Shehu-Umar, the personal secretary of the emir, in a statement on Monday, said the monarch made the declaration in a message to mark the 2019 Eid-el-Maulud celebrations.

Shehu-Umar said this follows a drastic increase in number of commercial sex workers and a clampdown on illegal brothels in the Galadima area of Maiduguri.

The traditional ruler said, “You may recall that these girls caused serious criminality in the suburb of the state capital; they engaged in open prostitution, child trafficking, drug abuse and other forms of criminality in the metropolis,” he said.

“The state government constituted a high powered committee to address the nefarious activities, which led to the demolishing of several hotels, brothels and hideouts in Maiduguri.

“Now that the changes in the state capital are narrowing, they are exploring other safe havens in the local government councils.

“The trend cannot be accepted; I have instructed Village and Ward Heads to be vigilant and proactive as such attitude will not be condoned.”