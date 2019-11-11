Regina Daniels Drops Out Of Igbinedion University

by Valerie Oke
Regina Daniels
Nollywood Actress Regina Daniels

A new report has emerged that beautiful Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has dropped out of Igbinedion University.

However, the screen diva seems to have dumped the Nigerian educational system to pursue her education abroad going by her recent update on her Instagram story.

Read Also: I Regret Marrying An Old Man, I Pity Regina Daniels: Timmy K MacNicol

Taking to her Instagram story shortly after the news filtered around that she has dropped out of the university, the billionaire’s wife shared a photo of her new admission letter to a Dubai university.

Tags from the story
ned nwoko, Regina Daniels
0

You may also like

“Find Her Before The Movie And Start The Work” – Banky W Advises Don Jazzy

Davido Shares Photo With Military, Says He Is Protected From Ebola

Obianuju Udeh aka Dj Switch Wins Glo X Factor

“I will end your career if you ever mention Yvie again” – Jay Z warns Kanye West

Your Show Money Is My Shoe Money – Cynthia Morgan Boasts

Gbenro Ajibade Pens Beautiful Words To Wife On Her Birthday

Community rescues 5 months old baby kidnapped by Chimpanzees

New Money: New Star Boy Artiste, L.A.X Acquires Brand New Car

Buzzing Today: BBNaija, Don Jazzy, Uti Nwachukwu respond to Teddy A and Bam Bam’s eviction

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *