Regina Daniels Drops Out Of Igbinedion University

A new report has emerged that beautiful Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has dropped out of Igbinedion University.

However, the screen diva seems to have dumped the Nigerian educational system to pursue her education abroad going by her recent update on her Instagram story.

Taking to her Instagram story shortly after the news filtered around that she has dropped out of the university, the billionaire’s wife shared a photo of her new admission letter to a Dubai university.