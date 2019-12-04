John Dumelo Takes His Political Ambition To The Streets, Plays Card With Boys (Video)

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo has shared a video of himself playing cards with some street boys in the neighbourhood on Instagram.

The actor who hash tagged it ‘idey4u’ is seeking a political position under the umbrella of National Democratic Congress (NDC) during Ghana’s next election.

The actor has been seen engaging in several activities since he announced his intention to contest for political position.

So this is another stunning move by the actor to join his street boys in playing cards publicly as he was hailed continuously during his time engaging in the activity.

Watch the video below: