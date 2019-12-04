Moesha Boduong Reacts To Claims She Has Been Diagnosed With Butt Cancer

Popular Ghanaian actress and Instagram ‘slay queen’, Moesha Boduong has reacted to the viral reports that claims she has been diagnosed with butt cancer.

This comes after the actress was pictured at an event sitting on an extra cushion which was placed on her seat.

A source claimed Bodoung was suffering from side effects from her butt enlargement surgery.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress penned a message to her critics which reads,

“Some people are mad at you because you are not suffering the way they expected you to… God will keep blessing you, favoring you and disappointing them”.

