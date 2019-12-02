John Dumelo Shares Photo With His ‘7th Wife’

by Valerie Oke
John Dumelo Seeks Advise On What To Tell A Young Lady Who Contacted Him Over Pregnancy
Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo

Popular Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has taken to his official Instagram page to share a photo of himself and fellow Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, which he tagged ‘my 7th wife.’

The new photo has since gotten his teeming fans reacting on his page.

The actor is currently seeking election into his country’s parliamentary house in an election scheduled for 2020.

He is also one of the leading figures in Ghana’s movie industry.

He wrote:

My 7th wife….❤️ @iamnadiabuari

