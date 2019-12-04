Bobrisky Shows Off N10m Cash Amid Report Of Fake Surgery (Video)

by Valerie Oke
Bobrisky
Nigerian Cross-dresser Bobrisky

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobriksy real name Idris Okuneye has been spotted flaunting a whopping N10m in cash amid report of fake surgery.

The crossdresser was spotted in the now-trending video counting the money which was in 400 dirhams denomination and she counted over 250 while pieces while taunting her fans.

Read Also: Bobrisky Reacts As Prophetess Says He Would Be Incurably Sick If He Doesn’t Change His Ways

The popular male barbie and best friend, Tonto Dikeh, have been trending on social media in recent weeks after news broke out that the latter was arrested in Dubai.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Bobrisky, tonto dikeh
0

You may also like

Lupita Nyong'o

‘How Colorism Reflected On My Feelings As 5-Year-Old Girl: Lupita Nyong’o

Ask Jay: My Boyfriend Stopped Calling After He Met My Mother. What Should I Do?!

6 Annoying Questions People Ask You Right After You Get Engaged

3 Ways to Magnify Respect in Your Relationship

5 Signs You’re In Love With A Man Who Doesn’t Have His Sh*t Together

Police Dismisses Abuja Bomb Rumour

5 Period Issues That Could Mean Something Is Seriously Wrong

5 Signs Your Computer Network Has Been Hacked

4 Ways Married Couples Can Spend More Quality Time Together

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *