ALGON: Seyi Makinde Has No Respect For Rule Of Law

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has accused Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde of having no respect for the rule of law and “our courts”.

This was revealed by ALGON in an open letter signed by its chairman, Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye and the Secretary, Pastor Jesutoye Oluyinka.

It claimed that Makinde’s disregard for the rule of law has warranted “his serial breaches leading to an illegal appointment of an unlawful contraption called Caretaker Chairmen.

“Over the past few months, we had consistently warned the Oyo State Government, and the Governor of Oyo State to respect the rule of law and desist from the path of illegality he was treading and being railroaded onto by politicians who are hellbent on dividing our Local Government Councils and constituencies as their political fiefdoms and their spoils of war.

“We emphatically restate that there is no law in Oyo State creating a Caretaker Chairman’s office over any Local Government Council and LCDAs, hence the recent purported appointments of Caretakers is a flagrant display of irresponsibility, and mere jokes for public grandstanding with no force of law,” the statement reads in part.

“It, therefore, follows that any operation, directives, approvals, disbursements, decision or step taken by such usurpers occupying a nonexistent office can only be tantamount to an attempt to defraud the revenue of the Local Councils and LCDAs for which such persons and their collaborators shall be prosecuted.”

“We expected the State Attorney General would have attempted to publicly rebut our emphatic position if it were legally rebuttable, but clearly rather than offer legal advice to guide the state, the learned professor seems to have outsourced his role as legal adviser to politicians who speak ignorantly on air about what they know nothing of”.