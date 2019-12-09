APC Backs Detention Of Sowore By DSS; Calls Out Atiku

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has thrown its weight behind the detention of Omoyele Sowore, SaharaReporters publisher while it accused former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of spreading falsehood.

This was in reaction to a comment by Atiku, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 election, regarding the rearrest of Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow Movement.

Atiku in his comment had condemned the action of the Department of State Services (DSS), stressing that the country was gradually sliding into dictatorship.

However, in a statement by Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC spokesman, the ruling party said: “Atiku Abubakar has typically chosen to present and spread their concocted ‘alternative facts’ and lies on the incident”.

“The presidency has clarified that the DSS does not necessarily need the president’s permission in all cases to carry out its essential and constitutional responsibilities,” he said.

“Again, whether Sowore flouted any of his bail conditions or staged the incident in court is another matter which the court and prosecuting agency should address.

“Atiku in his horrid statement particularly accused the DSS of attacking the presiding judge among other lies being chorused by the PDP and their hirelings. Documentary evidence such as videos and pictures have shown that the tales are a complete ruse until anyone is able to present a contrary evidence.

“If Atiku’s intervention was sincere, having realized the truth, he has not deemed it proper to apologise to Nigerians for misinforming them on the incident. Instead, he hangs shamelessly on his lies. A commentator has correctly described Atiku as “the king of the bandwagon”.

“The PDP and Atiku, in their dubious attempt at painting the APC government bad by all means, have chosen to exercise no restraint whatsoever in spreading falsehood.”

“Our laws are clear on treason and Nigerians would expect decisive actions from our law enforcement agencies and government,” Issa-Onilu said.

“Any attempt to truncate our democracy and threaten our collective peace and safety must and will be resisted using the full weight and instrumentalities of the law.”