BBNaija’s Bisola Stuns In African Royalty Outfit (Photos)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bisola has shared some photos on her Instagram page.

The reality TV star is serving her fans and followers African Royalty in her looks as she shares photos to express that she is a queen.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, the former Big Brother Naija housemate also shared words to complement the photos.

The photos she shared was for Google’s ‘Coming to America’ themed Christmas party in Lagos last night.

The actress and reality star while sharing the pictures on Instagram captioned it: “All Hail QueenBiyesi ooo. Theme: Coming to America (African Royalty) They say it takes a village and yes my Squad came through.”

See Photos Here: