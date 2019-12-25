Ben Bruce, Atiku Hail Gov Makinde On His 52nd Birthday

by Valerie Oke
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde

Former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Former lawmaker, Ben Murray-Bruce have sent birthday wishes to Seyi Makinde.

Makinde, the governor of Oyo state turned 52 today and his party members have taken time out to celebrate him.

Both took to their respective Twitter handles, to hail the governor and wish him well on the occasion of his birthday.

Read Also: I Still Use My Personal Cars Since Assuming Office: Governor Makinde

Bruce wrote: I wish a healthy 52nd birthday to my good friend and brother @seyiamakinde – a true hero of the great Oyo State. History will forever be kind to you.

Atiku: Happy birthday, governor @seyiamakinde. Wishing you many more years in good health and service to the good people of Oyo state and Nigeria. -AA

Tags from the story
Atiku Abubakar, ben murray-bruce, Seyi Makinde
0

You may also like

5 Things You Need to Do if You Are Thinking About Cheating

The Single’s Person Criteria List

Reasons You Should Take Dinner Before 7pm

Depression in Women; Causes, Symptoms, and Treatments.

Monica Lewinsky Publishes Book Revealing Secrets About Her Affair With Bill Clinton And More!

10 Reasons Why Nigerian Men Run From Marriage

The Mother And Child Expo To Host Over 100 Exhibitors in Lagos

Lady Offers Scrambled Eggs To Rat Who Gave Birth (Photo, Video)

''why you shouldn't buy a car when you haven't bought a house'' = former presidential aide advices

”Why you shouldn’t buy a car when you haven’t bought a house” – Former Presidential Aide Advices

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *