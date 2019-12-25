Ben Bruce, Atiku Hail Gov Makinde On His 52nd Birthday

Former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Former lawmaker, Ben Murray-Bruce have sent birthday wishes to Seyi Makinde.

Makinde, the governor of Oyo state turned 52 today and his party members have taken time out to celebrate him.

Both took to their respective Twitter handles, to hail the governor and wish him well on the occasion of his birthday.

Bruce wrote: I wish a healthy 52nd birthday to my good friend and brother @seyiamakinde – a true hero of the great Oyo State. History will forever be kind to you.

Atiku: Happy birthday, governor @seyiamakinde. Wishing you many more years in good health and service to the good people of Oyo state and Nigeria. -AA