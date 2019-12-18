Buhari Reacts As His Aides Treat Him To Birthday Surprise (Video)

President Muhammadu Buhari clocked 77 on Tuesday, 17th December, and his aides spared nothing as they threw him a surprise birthday get together.

Buhari, not aware of what his aides had in stock for him, walked into their midst only to see how far they have goneto surprise him on his day.

He then wore a big smile in acknowledgement of their effort as he made his way in.

He was accompanied into the premises by top government officials as well as trusted allies.

