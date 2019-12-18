Criticize, But Don’t Insult Buhari: Apostle Suleman

by Eyitemi Majeed
Apostle Johnson Sulieman
Apostle Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the senior pastor of Omega Fire Ministry, has called for caution from Nigerian when talking about their leaders, especially President Muhammadu Buhari.

Read Also: Lady Accuses Apostle Suleman Of Sleeping With Her Cousin And Renovating Their Family House

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the cleric stated that it is okay to criticize, adding that he has never insulted Buhari not because he likes what is happening in the country but because he is old enough to be his father.

He wrote:

“We must be guided when we talk about our leaders..we can criticize. it is our rights..but our words matter. I don’t like the killings, hunger, hardship in Nigeria. I speak against it..but I have NEVER insulted Buhari .he is old enough to be my father..speak your mind but respectfully.”

0

