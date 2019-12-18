Actress Nkechi Blessing Clash With Male Fan Who Asked Her To Strip

by Michael Isaac
Popular Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has clashed with a fan who asked her to go naked on Instagram.

The actress, who shared a picture of herself got a comment from a fan and she was not about to grant his request.

This happened in a post she made where she was trying to engage her fans.

Reacting to the post, the fan commented: “Help us naked one of these days make we see o.”

Following that, the duo banter words on Instagram.

See Post Here:

Between The actress and a Fan
0

