‘If I Have Offended You, Please Forgive Me’ – Actress Nkechi Blessing (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has made a video asking for forgiveness from anyone she might have offended.

Taking to Instagram, the actress highlighted that she has as well forgiven anyone that has offended her.

It is believed that this is in reaction to the attack on her colleague Angela Okorie.

Recall that it’s was rumoured that it was Tacha who sent robbers to attack the actress following a clash they had.

Now, the actress, in fear for her life has sent out an open apology.

Watch The Video Here: