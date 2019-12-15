Celebrity Week In Review: Keeping Up With Nkechi Blessing, Moyo Lawal, Etinosa Idemudia

by Amaka Odozi

Nollywood curvy actresses, Nkechi Blessing and Moyo Lawal never shy away from flaunting their massive derriere and giving naysayers something to talk about.

Moyo Lawal
Moyo Lawal and Nkechi Blessing Sunday

The actresses attended an event where they both twerked to indigenous rapper, Naira Marley‘s song “Puta” on the red carpet.

The Nollywood on-screen divas were also joined by other guests at the event in the dancing exercise.

Lawal, who reacted to Kim Kardashian’s Christmas family portrait, revealed that it is time for her to also freeze her eggs like the American reality star.

Is this really a good idea?

Let’s take a sneak peek at another actress who gave us something to talk about.

Etinosa Idemudia and her man, Christopher
Etinosa Idemudia and her man, Christopher

The name, Etinosa Idemudia definitely strikes a chord.

Yes, it is the same actress, who boldly used a bible as an ashtray.

Well, she also gained the courage to open up about her affair with her teenage lover, Christopher and it is juicy.

Social media critics get in here!!!!

The actress has revealed that she is 10 years older than her man and this means Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko can finally catch a break.

The Edo state born entertainer described how she finds peace and happiness from the uncommon relationship many Nigerians feels it’s one of her attention-seeking gimmicks.

