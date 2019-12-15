SPOTLIGHT: Duncan Mighty, Nigeria’s Most Unlikely Superstar

Duncan Mighty has been trending all over social media since Saturday after news first broke that he had been kidnapped.

His friend and billionaire club owner, Cubana chief priest had taken to Instagram to share the disturbing news that the singer had been abducted by unknown gunmen.

However, hours later, the Imo state police command had in a press release debunked claims that the singer was kidnapped but was safely in their custody over allegations bothering on fraud.

Being in the news today, it naturally explains why this week’s spotlight is on the Port Harcourt born singer.

The singer who was away from the limelight for many years made a mindblowing comeback in 2018 — with his collaboration with Wizkid on “Fake Love”.

Duncan Mighty also known as Wene Mighty after the rich collaboration with Starboy got collaboration offers from Tiwa Savage on “Lova Lova” and DMW’s “Aza”

A quick look at how the Port Harcourt first son delved into music

At a young age, Duncan started off as a drummer in his local church, which was the foundation of what has earned him fame and fortune.

Duncan studied Audio Engineering and had his NYSC in Lagos as a sound instructor.

After his one year mandatory service to fatherland, the singer returned to PH in 2006 and worked with a number of local recording studios.

Moving gradually away from being at the back scene to taking center stage, Duncan released his debut album Koliwater in 2008; the album produced popular hits like “Ijeoma”, “Scatter My Dada”, “Dance For Me” and “Ako Na Uche”. Duncan produced, mixed and mastered the entire project, as he has been known for.

Then came his second album Ahamefuna (Legacy) in 2010 which bore hits like “Isimgbaka”, “I Don’t Give A Shot”, “Port Harcourt Son” and the evergreen wedding song: “Obianuju”.

For so many people, Ahamefuna remains one of their favourites songs from the singer’s works.

He then created his followup albums like Footprints (2012), Grace & Talent (2014) and The Certificate (2016), all the while remaining on PH.

Duncan got married in 2015, a marriage which ended shortly on allegations of domestic abuse.

The singer also owns a construction company which is said to be doing very well and occupied him during the period when he was away from the music scene.

The self-styled Eze Pitakwa has remained consistent in delivering his best, and this was testified to, when Davido revealed that his hit song “If” was inspired by Wene Mighty.