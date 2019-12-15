Actress Tonto Dike Narrates Her Ordeal In Dubai, Says She Is Gradually Loosing Weight

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to her Instagram story to lament over her weight loss in Dubai where she is currently holidaying.

She added that she desperately wants her hips and bum back, adding that the weight loss wasn’t part of the plans.

The screen diva has been in Dubai alongside bestie, Bobrisky, for close to a month.

See what she shared below;

Lost so much weight…can’t find my bum and hips. Lord this ain’t the plan oo. I want my fat back, please.