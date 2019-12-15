Finally, Shade Ladipo Reveals Why She Tagged Burna Boy A ‘Twat’

Nigerian media personality, Shade Ladipo, has finally taken to her Instagram story to reveal why she tagged singer Burna boy a ‘twat’ and the most unprofessional artist.

According to the media personality, the singer is fond of accepting shows, get paid for them and then cancel his appearance on the day of the show without any solid reason.

Sharing some screenshots of their messages, she concluded by saying the singer is fond of repeating the act adding that he needs to stop it.

Screenshots below: