I Was Born An Actor, Politician: Dino Melaye

Former lawmaker, Dino Melaye, has bragged that he was born an actor and a politician while calling on government to tap into the entertainment industry.

He made this known while fielding questions from journalists during the premiere of ‘Lemonade’ a movie he featured prominently in.

He said:

“I am born both as an actor and a politician. The entertainment industry is a very strong sector of our national life that should be encouraged. It is richer than oil because oil is exhaustible but these ideas rule the world as I speak to you. I believe that entertainment industry is one of the strongest weapons that we can be used to ameliorate our problems in this country.”