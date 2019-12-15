I Was Born An Actor, Politician: Dino Melaye

by Eyitemi Majeed
Dino Melaye
Dino Melaye at the hearing

Former lawmaker, Dino Melaye, has bragged that he was born an actor and a politician while calling on government to tap into the entertainment industry.

He made this known while fielding questions from journalists during the premiere of ‘Lemonade’ a movie he featured prominently in.

He said:

“I am born both as an actor and a politician. The entertainment industry is a very strong sector of our national life that should be encouraged. It is richer than oil because oil is exhaustible but these ideas rule the world as I speak to you. I believe that entertainment industry is one of the strongest weapons that we can be used to ameliorate our problems in this country.”

Tags from the story
Dino Melaye, Lemonade
0

