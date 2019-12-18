Daddy Freeze Reacts As Church Members Demand Tithe Refund From Pastor Who Just Acquired Range Rover

by Eyitemi Majeed
OAP Daddy Freeze
OAP Daddy Freeze

Controversial On-Air-Personality, Daddy Freeze says members of MOFETI church who humiliated their pastor and demanded a refund of their offering after the pastor acquired a brand new Range Rover sport Utility Vehicle have woken up from their slumber.

He made this known via his official Instagram page shortly after the video went viral.
He wrote:

They just dey wake up. MOFETI Church members demanding their money (offering and tithe) back. Pastor just bought a new Range Rover and they are like “Oh hell no”. E be like say their eyes just opened.

