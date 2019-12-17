Lady Accuses Apostle Suleman Of Sleeping With Her Cousin And Renovating Their Family House

A lady identified as @Scilla_xx on Twitter has accused the senior pastor of Omega Outreach Christian Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of sleeping with her cousin and also renovating their family house in Auchi, Edo state.

The lady made the comment in reaction to the cleric’s call via his official Twitter handle to all ‘true Christians’ to delete Netflix application from their system over the viral gay Jesus movie which was released by the company.

The lady while spilling the milk queried what manner of true Christian is the popular cleric when he was busy sleeping with her cousin.

See what she wrote below: