Popular Nigerian rapper, Dremo has reacted as the president celebrated his birthday on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper wished Buhari a happy birthday and then cursed him.

Recall that the rapper has been very expressive on how he feels about the state of the country.

The rapper wrote: “Happy birthday BuBu… May God punish you.”

