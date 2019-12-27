Buhari Reacts To Execution Of 10 Christians By ISWAP

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the execution of some Christians by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

President Buhari, in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on Friday said the insurgents see only out to cause confusion and spread distrust between Muslims and Christians,

The statement reads thus: “I am profoundly saddened and shocked by the death of innocent hostages in the hands of remorseless, godless, callous gangs of mass murderers that have given Islam a bad name through their atrocities.

“We should, under no circumstance, let the terrorists divide us by turning Christians against Muslims because these barbaric killers don’t represent Islam and millions of other law-abiding Muslims around the world.

Read Also: Presidency’s Admittance That Cabal Exists In Buhari’s Govt Is Best Christmas Gift To Nigerians: PDP

“As a President, the collective security of all Nigerians is my major preoccupation and the death of an innocent Christian or Muslim distresses me.”

“No true Muslim would be shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ while killing innocent people, an evil frequently condemned by the Holy Qur’an.

“These agents of darkness are enemies of our common humanity and they don’t spare any victim, whether they are Muslims or Christians, and therefore, we shouldn’t let them divide us and turn us against one another.

“The goal of these psychopaths is to cause confusion and spread distrust between Muslims and Christians, despite the fact that they aren’t representing the interest of Muslims or Islam.

“While I condemn this evil, I wish to reassure Nigerians that this administration will not lower its guards in the war against terrorism, and we will continue to intensify our efforts towards strengthening international cooperation and collaboration to break the backbone of these evil doers,” he added.