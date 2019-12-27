Christians Are Being Slaughtered In Nigeria: FFK Disagrees With Sultan Of Sokoto

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has disagreed with the Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammed Saad Abubakar on his statements that Christians are not being persecuted in Nigeria.

The Sultan expressed that the concerns being raised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over the treatment of Christians around the country are false.

Reacting to the statement, the former minister expressed that the monarch is wrong as he pointed out that Christians are not only being persecuted but also slaughtered in the country.

