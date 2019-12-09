Cardi B Is A Stripper: Shatta Wale Tells Ghanaians (Video)

by Valerie Oke
Cardi B
Rapper Cardi B

No doubt, Cardi B‘s visit to Ghana would be an entertainment discourse in the country for a long time following the series of drama which played out during her short stay in the West-Africa country.

Since she departed, Ghanaian celebrities have been throwing shades at each other with dance-hall singer, Shatta Wale being at the centre.

The singer was accused of renting a helicopter to the venue so that he can be noticed by the American singer.

Read Also: You Are Not Cheap – Cardi B Issues Apology To Ghanaian Celebrities

Replying his critics, Shattal Wale was heard in a now-viral video saying he doesn’t understand why Ghanaian celebrities dressed like they were going to a church just to meet the singer who was formerly a stripper.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Cardi B, shatta Wale
0

You may also like

Ned Nwoko

Ambrose Ali University Honours Ned Nwoko

Breaking: Aisha Buhari brings good news over President Buhari’s health in London

43-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Allowing Her Teenage Boyfriend Assault Her 12-Year-Old Niece

Sixteen Policemen Arrested for Selling Police Weapons

FCMB partners WSBI to boost financial inclusion and savings in Nigeria

ASUU National Executive Council to decide on suspension or continuation of strike.

Governor Rochas Okorocha son, slumps in the UK

Juvestus Transfer: Cristiano Ronaldo writes Letter to Real Madrid in Appreciation

Senate investigates Magu and Daura

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *