Cardi B Is A Stripper: Shatta Wale Tells Ghanaians (Video)

No doubt, Cardi B‘s visit to Ghana would be an entertainment discourse in the country for a long time following the series of drama which played out during her short stay in the West-Africa country.

Since she departed, Ghanaian celebrities have been throwing shades at each other with dance-hall singer, Shatta Wale being at the centre.

The singer was accused of renting a helicopter to the venue so that he can be noticed by the American singer.

Replying his critics, Shattal Wale was heard in a now-viral video saying he doesn’t understand why Ghanaian celebrities dressed like they were going to a church just to meet the singer who was formerly a stripper.

Watch the video below: