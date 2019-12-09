Ali Baba Reacts As Senate Says Kalu Will Receive Full Salaries, Allowances In Prison

by Valerie Oke
Former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu
Former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu

Popular Nigerian humour merchant, Ali Baba has reacted to the news that embattled chief-whip of the 9th senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, would continue receiving his emoluments despite being behind the bars.

Speaking via his Instagram post, Ali Baba queried if he would continue his services from behind bars or how is he supposed to earn his services?

Read Also: N7.66bn Fraud: Please Don’t Handcuff Me In Public, Says Convict Orji Uzor Kalu

He concluded by further querying if he would contribute his quota to the 9th senate from the prison?

He wrote:

And another one… So they were voted to serve the country. Ok. How will he earn his services from behind bars? Or will he contribute from there?

Tags from the story
ali baba, Orji Uzor Kalu
0

You may also like

National Association Of Resident Doctors Suspends Strike Action

''Alex Unusual is the ONLY Ex BBnaija female housemate destined to MARRY a billionaire, others are potential baby mamas'' - Nollywood Actor Reveals

Former BBNaija House Mate, Alex Unusual, Not Only Stun In A Rare Picture, She Also Share Amazing Story About Her Journey(Picture)

Woman lost scholarship after getting into Twitter beef with staff

Sex For Grades

Sex-For-Grades: No Proof Our Lecturers Had Sex With Those Student: University Of Ghana

President Buhari backs El Rufai over planned sack of over 20,000 teachers

‘Nigerians Are Mentally And Emotionally Weak’ – Lagbaja

IMF Boss In Nigeria, To Hold Talks With Buhari Tuesday

NLC, TUC to begin warning strike on September 5

14 Pidgin Proverbs That Would Leave You Reeling With Laughter This Thursday Afternoon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *