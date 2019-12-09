Ali Baba Reacts As Senate Says Kalu Will Receive Full Salaries, Allowances In Prison

Popular Nigerian humour merchant, Ali Baba has reacted to the news that embattled chief-whip of the 9th senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, would continue receiving his emoluments despite being behind the bars.

Speaking via his Instagram post, Ali Baba queried if he would continue his services from behind bars or how is he supposed to earn his services?

Read Also: N7.66bn Fraud: Please Don’t Handcuff Me In Public, Says Convict Orji Uzor Kalu

He concluded by further querying if he would contribute his quota to the 9th senate from the prison?

He wrote:

And another one… So they were voted to serve the country. Ok. How will he earn his services from behind bars? Or will he contribute from there?