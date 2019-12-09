Steve Harvey Announces Wrong Miss Universe Costume Winner

Comedian and TV host Steve Harvey again made another error at a beauty pageant, and this time, it was at the 2019 Miss Universe held last night in Atlanta, United States.

The 62-year-old host reportedly mentioned the wrong winner of the 2019 Miss Universe costume contest and then went on to blame the teleprompter.

Read Also: Steve Harvey’s Opinion On How To Know You’ve Found True Love Has Gone Viral

Making the announcement, Harvey said;

“Earlier this week, all the contestants competed in a National Costume contest. Here’s the look at the winner, Miss Philippines.

“It’s not Philippines. It’s Malaysia,” Miss Universe Malaysia Shweta Sekhon firmly told the host while standing beside him on stage.

“Let me explain something to you. I just read that in the teleprompter. Ya’ll got to quit doing this to me. I can read,” he said.

“Now, they are trying to fix it now. See? This is what they did to me back in 2015 — played me short like that.”