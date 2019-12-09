Curvy Actresses Nkechi Blessing And Moyo Lawal Twerk At A Party (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actresses, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Moyo Lawal showed off their dancing skills on the red carpet at an event over the weekend.

Moyo Lawal
Moyo Lawal and Nkechi Blessing Sunday

The two curvy actresses are known to flaunt their shapes without fear of social media backlash.

This time around it was no different on the red carpet.

The actresses twerked to rapper, Naira Marley‘s song “Puta” on the red carpet and they were joined by other guests at the event in the dancing exercise.

Watch the video below:

