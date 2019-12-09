Toke Makinwa Claps Back At Yomi Black Over Comment On Her Lifestyle

by Michael Isaac
Toke Makinwa
Popular Media Personality Toke Makinwa

Popular Nigerian on-air personality, Toke Makinwa has reacted to Yomi Black’s recent comment about her.

The media personality shared on her Instagram a screenshot of a conversation they both had in 2017 and what may have caused the bad blood between them.

Recall that it was earlier today that Yomi Black attacked Toke for coming at Nigerians praising Cardi B for her lifestyle, a thing they wouldn’t do for their fellow Nigerians.

Reacting to that, she has shared in details what she describes as hypocrisy from the actor.

See Her Post Here:

Toke Makinwa
Toke’s Post
Toke Makinwa
More Photos
