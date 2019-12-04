Moyo Lawal Flaunts Side Boobs, Poses Braless In New Photo

Curvy actress Moyo Lawal is out here tensioning fans and followers with her new photos.

The actress just posted sexy new images of herself in a yellow dress which saw her deciding against wearing a bra underneath her figure-hugging dress.

Read Also: Despite Exposing My Body On Social Media, I Still Have Morals – Moyo Lawal

She captioned one of the photos;

“Yellow Christmas …. #Moyoorfierce .:.p.s I had a little pouch then 😂🙈 thinking of where to go that doesn’t have water or sun 🤕#ML looking for a holiday destination.”

Check out another photo from the actress below;