Celebrities Who Dress Well Don’t Make Noise – Hushpuippi Blasts Timaya

by Temitope Alabi

Hushpuppi has again slammed singer Timaya and this time, he may have just shit the ‘Plantain Seller’ crooner up for good.

Recall both men have been trading words for hours now over celebrities who wear fake items and the ones who do not.

The issue started after Timaya stated in a video that no one should compare him with Nigerian celebrities as many of them wear fake designer items.

This, of course, did not sit well with a couple of persons to include Hushpuppi who slammed the singer causing them to go back and forth.

In a new video on social media, Hushpuppi has again put the singer in his place. Watch below;

