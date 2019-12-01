Davido Bags Chieftaincy Title In Delta State Community (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Davido
Davido

Popular Afro-music singer, Davido has received another recognition from a local community in Delta State. 

The singer, who has been very active, took to Instagram to share this update with his fans and followers.

The singer was seen in the video being prayed on as a member of the community welcomed him to their fold.

It was gathered that the community is Ibusa Community, a popular community in Delta State.

As the singer was being installed as a chieftain, he, shared his excitement, saying, “I’ve got powers now.”

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram

Davido bags chieftaincy title in Ibusa, Delta State

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

Tags from the story
Davido, delta state, ibusa community
0

