Do Not Have A Child Before 30 And Earning Less Than N100k – Sugabelly

by Temitope Alabi
Sugabelly
Controversial writer, Sugabelly

Twitter user Sugabelly has taken to the social media page to share her thoughts on parenting.

According to Suagbelly, there are certain things couples need to consider before they start having kids and earning more than N100,000 is one of them.

Read Also: Writer, Sugabelly Reveals Reason For Increase In Maltreatment Of Housemaids

In her words;

“Don’t have a child before you are 30 years old. Don’t have a child if you make less than 100k Naira. Don’t have a child with someone who doesn’t also make at least 100k Naira. Don’t have more than one child if you make less than 300k Naira. Lest your child become someone’s slave.”

Tags from the story
Sugabelly
0

You may also like

Dr Sid

Dr Sid Celebrate One Year Of Not Smoking

Mark Zuckerberg loses $5billion after Facebook shares plummet

Hushpuppi and 2face

2face Replies Huspuppi Who Called Out Nigerian Celebrities On Xenophobic Attack

Baby abandoned & found In church bathroom (Photos)

Taraba State: Gun men kill 2 year-old boy

2000 APC members defect to PDP

World Health Organisation, WHO commends Nigeria over the tackle of Meningitis

Bayelsa CP warns parents against youths involvement in cultism

Fabrice Muamba Officially Quits Professional Football

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *