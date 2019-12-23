Do Not Have A Child Before 30 And Earning Less Than N100k – Sugabelly

Twitter user Sugabelly has taken to the social media page to share her thoughts on parenting.

According to Suagbelly, there are certain things couples need to consider before they start having kids and earning more than N100,000 is one of them.

In her words;

“Don’t have a child before you are 30 years old. Don’t have a child if you make less than 100k Naira. Don’t have a child with someone who doesn’t also make at least 100k Naira. Don’t have more than one child if you make less than 300k Naira. Lest your child become someone’s slave.”