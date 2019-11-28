Why Have Kids If You Can’t Afford N50K Medical Bill? – Sugabelly Asks

by Temitope Alabi
A Nigerian writer by the handle @sugabelly has caused a stir on the platform after sharing her thoughts on having kids in the country.

According to Sugabelly, she does not think people who can not afford N50k emergency medical bill, should be having kids.

According to Sugabelly;

Someone messaged me asking for help for a medical issue for their newborn. When I started reading the message I assumed it would be one of these multi million Naira surgeries. Apparently the bill is 50k. People who don’t have 50,000 naira, should they be having children???

