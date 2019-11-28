Two Dead, Several Burnt As Gas Explosion Rocks Lagos

by Verity Awala
Photo for illustration only

Two children have been reputedly burnt to death after a gas explosion rocked the Ajegunle area of Lagos state.

The sad incident was said to have occurred at Aduke Street, off Ojo Road, Ajegunle area of Apapa on Thursday.

Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, confirmed that two children were burnt to death in the gas explosion.

“Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that a gas cylinder store had exploded as a result of gas leakage. Further investigations revealed that the fire was ignited as a result of a call being made by an unidentified resident which escalated to other nearby shops and a bungalow behind the shops.

“Unfortunately, two children ( male and female) lost their lives and multiple burn casualties were recorded; a total of Twenty Three (23) in number,” he said.

He noted that all the casualties were being evacuated to the Burn Unit, Gbagada General Hospital.

According to him, a second body met at the scene was identified as Damilare Afolabi and that the remains were bagged by the LRT and handed over to the family.

“The entire area has been cordoned and post-disaster assessment is ongoing,” he said.

