DSS Uncovers Plot By Some Groups To Cause Trouble In Nigeria

by Verity Awala

 

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it recently uncovered plots to cause trouble in the country by some group of people.

Peter Afunanya, spokesman of the DSS revealed this via a statement on Tuesday.

According to him, the plans by the groups will take place simultaneously in the major cities across the geopolitical zones in the coming weeks.

He said: “These predetermined actions have been designed to take place simultaneously in the major cities across the geopolitical zones in the coming weeks. This is more so that the plotters are also targeting the yuletide seasons to accomplish their sinister motives.”

“Parents are advised to rein in their wards and enjoin them not to allow themselves to be used to foment trouble. Similarly, heads of academic and public institutions are to warn their students and employees respectively from engaging in any untoward activity against public order,” he said.

“The Service and other sister agencies are at alert and will ensure that peace and security are maintained in all parts of the country before, during and after the festive periods. Law abiding citizens are equally encouraged to go about their normal businesses without fear but report any suspected persons or breach of peace to the nearest security office to them.”

