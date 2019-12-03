NUC Uncovers 100 Fake University Professors In Nigeria

by Verity Awala

 

Abubakar Rasheed, executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), had revealed that the commission has uncovered about 100 fake professors across universities in the country.

This was made known by Rasheed in a bulletin published by the commission in November.

According to him, details of the fake professors have been published on the official website of the commission.

He said, “The updated version of those documents will be published by December 2019 and professors in their respective universities uploaded their CV on the website which was used in the compilation of the directory. ”

”About 100 fake professors also uploaded their details but we detected them. This measure helped in identifying fake professors in the system. The fight against fake professors is a collective responsibility.”

 

