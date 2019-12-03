No Date Fixed To Reopen Land Borders — Buhari

by Verity Awala

 

President Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the government hasn’t fixed a date yet for the reopening of land borders.

The president said this while revealing the country’s domestic fuel consumption has dropped by more than 30 percent, following the closure of land borders.

Buhari said this while speaking on Monday at his hometown in Daura, Katsina State, while receiving a delegation of Katsina State Elders Forum.

In a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Monday, the president said that the closure of Nigeria’s land borders was to curb smuggling activities, especially rice.

He noted also that the border closure is part of the measure taken by President Buhari’s administration to rekindling the agriculture sector.

He revealed also that the government’s directive would save the country billions of naira on import bills.

 

